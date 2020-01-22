LaFleur questions Packers effort in NFC Title game

Packers Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine will return for a third season in Green Bay, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur met with the media on Wednesday morning and was asked about the status of Pettine’s job.

“We’re still working through everything right now, just trying to evaluate everything,” LaFleur said.

There’s no doubt changes will be made before next season, but they won’t be by replacing Pettine.

The Packers' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was highlighted by the lack of rush defense. The Packers gave up a season high 285 yards on the ground including a career day from 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert had 220 yards on 29 carries (7.6 avg.) and four touchdowns.

“I think our defense did a lot of great things. Obviously the last game was very disappointing in terms of our performance. It just wasn’t good enough, especially when you get to a championship game like that and you know what’s at stake. Just all across the board. It wasn’t just the defense,” LaFleur said.

So after having three days to go over the film, how did the Niners dominate in the NFC Championship game?

“That’s something that I’m still trying to figure out right now as we speak. I don’t understand that because you’re there. You have an opportunity to go to play in a Super Bowl, and for that to happen, it’s extremely...it’s bothersome. We have to look at ourselves, everybody. I’m going to look inside of myself and see why weren’t our players playing with their hair on fire. I think everybody in our organization has to do that,” LaFleur said.

In LaFleur’s first season, the Packers went from 6-9-1 to 13-3 and the NFC championship game this season as second-year coordinator Pettine improved the defense.

The Packers gave up 19.6 points per game this year, a huge improvement from the 25 per game a year ago.