LaFleur hires former Packers WR Martin for coaching spot

If, and let’s stress the word ‘if’, there are any hard feelings on Aaron Rodgers part over the Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Head Coach Matt LaFleur will have a new ally on the coaching staff who could help in that department – his old college roommate and one of Rodgers’ favorite teammates, Ruvell Martin.

On Wednesday, the Packers announced that the former receiver will fill this year’s spot in LaFleur’s new minority coaching fellowship; a yearlong, full-time position for young and aspiring minority coaches.

Martin played for the Packers from 2006-2008, becoming close friends with Rodgers. He also played three seasons with LaFleur, who was his quarterback, at Saginaw Valley State; 2 of those years they were roommates.

Martin will help with the Packers offense and assist with receivers in 2020.