LaFleur adjusts team's travel schedule ahead of 49ers showdown

The Green Bay Packers are back from the bye week healthy and rested. All 53 players practiced on Monday inside the Don Hutson Center.

A remarkable feat in Week 12 of the NFL season. That figures to be an advantage going into Sunday night’s showdown against the top team in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers.

This Sunday will mark the Packers’ second road trip to the West Coast. In Week 9, Green Bay traveled to Los Angeles a day earlier.

The result was a 26-11 thumping loss to the Chargers.

Many questioned the decision to go to L.A. early following the game including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It seems Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur listened.

The team will instead fly out on Saturday. LaFleur said he talked with team medical officials before making the decision.

“What I came to find out was the two-hour time difference really doesn’t affect our guys a whole bunch. It’s harder on teams going West Coast to East Coast so coupled with the fact of how I thought the Chargers’ trip went, I thought this was the best route to go for our football team,” LaFleur said Monday.

The Packers’ offense had its worst production of the season against the Chargers, only gaining 184 total yards.

“We obviously don't want what happened against the Chargers to happen this week but our mind is not there as a player you don't look at it that way,” Packers cornerback Tramon Williams said. “You look at it as we didn't show up. We didn't play well. This time around we have to show up. We have to play well obviously against a really good 49ers team. We got to continue doing what we doing. We got to treat this week as normal as possible. Which we will and hopefully we show up and show out when the time comes.”

The Packers play the 49ers on Sunday night at 7:25 PM CDT on NBC.