LaFleur Attends Practice in Golf Cart After Surgery

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur arrived in a golf cart for OTA's after he had surgery for his torn achilles on Sunday.

"I missed a shot and I went for the rebound and as soon as I made that explosive movement...It felt like somebody kicked me and there was nobody behind me," Head coach Matt LaFleur said. "I had a pretty good idea of what it was right away."

Despite his struggle with mobility at practice, the injury hasn't impacted Lafleur's coaching.

"All I know is he got surgery Sunday and was in the meeting on Monday, so he's been around and it hasn't changed anything," Quarterback Aaron Rogers said. "It's probably a little more frustrating for him, but he has been on the headset calling plays in."

Meanwhile, some players are taking note and deciding how to spend their free time.

"I don't think I'm playing basketball anymore this off season," Outside linebacker Preston Smith said. "I may not play next off season unless I'm standing still and they pass it to me the whole time."

LaFleur said he hopes to be in a walking boot by training camp, which starts July 25.