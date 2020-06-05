LaFleur: "We, as a society, have not been listening"

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with the media via Zoom on Friday and, as was the case in talking with his team over the last 2 weeks, the discussion revolved around anything but football.

"There are a lot of guys who are hurting right now, and they have been hurting for years,: LaFleur said. "Unfortunately, we as a society have not been listening. When I saw that video (of George Floyd's murder) it was appalling, man. It was totally unacceptable. Here we are in 2020 and this stuff is still ongoing. I am really trying to listen to our players and listen to my closest friends who have dealt with this stuff during their life and trying to come up with ways to not only talk about it, but to be about it and create those changes that are needed in society."

Three years ago NFL players' protests during the anthem were not received well by a large segment of society, but LaFleur is making one thing clear about any statement his players choose to make this fall.

"We are going to support our players," LaFleur said. "We are going to support them in what they want to do, provided it's peaceful, and that's what we will always do. I just think as a society now, and I know I am speaking for myself, but certainly I am much more aware of some of the issues that exist in this world. You look at what happened a few years ago and it's unfortunate how we handled some of that. We have got to move forward and we have got to do things the right way and move forward."

Some football notes, LaFleur took full advantage Friday of his first opportunity to be back in the building at Lambeau Field for the first time since the start of the pandemic a few months ago and LaFleur announcing he has not plan to bring his players back for any form of offseason work before the start of training camp.