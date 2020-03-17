Kyler Fackrell to sign 1-year, $4.6 million deal with NY Giants

Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two former Green Bay Packers linebackers are headed to the New York Giants.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Kyler Fackrell will sign a 1-year, $4.6 million deal.

Fackrell's numbers diminished last season with the additions of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith.

Fackrell led the Packers in sacks with 10.5 in 2018. He had just one sack in 2019.

 