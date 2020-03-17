Kyler Fackrell to sign 1-year, $4.6 million deal with NY Giants

Two former Green Bay Packers linebackers are headed to the New York Giants.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Kyler Fackrell will sign a 1-year, $4.6 million deal.

Fackrell's numbers diminished last season with the additions of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith.

Fackrell led the Packers in sacks with 10.5 in 2018. He had just one sack in 2019.