Kobe King transfers to Nebraska

Multiple reports say that one of the leading playmakers for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is staying in the Big Ten. Kobe King will be transferring to Nebraska.

Huge pick up for Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers. King was averaging double-figures for the Badgers before he left the team late last month.

King said he left the Wisconsin program because it wasn't "the right fit for me as a player and person."

King played three seasons at Wisconsin and averaged 10 points per game with 2.8 rebounds as a sophomore. Nebraska will submit a waiver for his immediate eligibility. If that is denied, he’ll sit out one year and will have two seasons to play.

