Kirksey seems a perfect, motivated fit for Packers

New Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey is entering his 7th season in the NFL, and he has yet to be part of a winning team; spending an entire career in Cleveland will do that to a guy. That's just one reason why Kirksey told reporters Wednesday on a Zoom call that he is excited to join the Packers. “I have never even had a winning season in my career. Just to get on Zoom and be a part of a team meeting and see a head coach come on there and say 'we were undefeated in our division, and we're going to be the hunted' and things like that, I got excited. I was revved up.”

He’s also thrilled to play on a team quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers. And it also helps that his head coach his first two years in the league is the Packers defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine. “As soon as I opened the playbook, man, I was so familiar with it and his defense,” said Kirksey. “As a rookie and in my second year, I was in his defense and the only difference is picking up the terminology. Of course you’ve got to change the terminology – teams change, coaches change teams, players change teams all the time. so you’ve got to change the terminology so they won’t get an edge on you. So that’s really the only thing that’s different. Everything else is familiar.”

Kirksey also said he feels great after two injury shortened seasons limited him to just 9 games in 2018 and 2019, and led to his release by those downtrodden Browns. The Packers have a very motivated player on their hands.

“Individually, I want to get back to playing great football. I think that signing this two-year deal and re-establishing myself and getting my name back out there and letting people know Christian Kirksey is back, Christian Kirksey is a great linebacker in this league, that’s what I’m shooting for. I have an individual goal that I want to achieve, and that’s to be the best linebacker in the league.For those that may have slept on me, saying 'oh, he's injury prone or he's not the same player as he used to be', I'm here to prove them wrong and to prove to myself that I've still got what it takes to be one of the best linebackers in the league. That's my individual chip that is on my shoulder; and I'm just appreciative that Green Bay took that chance on me, and still understand that I can play football.”