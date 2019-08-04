King sits out, LaFleur gives team a short practice

The Green Bay Packers training camp continued with practice number nine on Sunday at Ray Nitschke Field.

Aaron Rodgers (12) watches as receiver Davante Adams catches a pass before the start of practice on Sunday at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.

Following Saturday's scheduled day off after Friday's Family Night practice, Sunday's practice was a short 1 hour and 18 minute session in the heat.

The highlight of practice came from a deep throw by Aaron Rodgers to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown.

But Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur mentioned that he was impressed with the defensive effort, adding the defense won 10 of 11 of the team period reps.

Packers cornerback Kevin King missed practice with a hamstring injury. LaFleur said "We'll know a little bit more in the next couple of days."

King's 2018 season ended due to a hamstring injury but LaFleur said this injury isn't linked to the problem from last season.

Kicker Mason Crosby returned to the practice field after being cleared by the Packers medical staff. Crosby had been out all of training camp with a calf injury.

Crosby told the media during his absence from practice he still continued to kick but his calf injury bothered him when he sprinted.

Rookie defensive back Darnell Savage who missed time due to having his wisdom teeth removed, continued to work with the no. 1 team defense alongside newcomer Adrian Amos in the safety spots.

The next two days of Packers training camp will be a joint practice with the Houston Texans. Practice starts at 10:15 A.M. on Monday and Tuesday.