Kimberly's boys volleyball team seeks state for second straight year

In 2018, the Kimberly Papermakers boys volleyball team made it to state for the first time.

The Makers have had a taste of state and now they want more.

"It was awesome," Head coach Matt Seidl said. "We've been so close for many years and to finally breakthrough, it gives everyone a lot of confidence.

Kimberly has beat six of the top 10-ranked teams in the state.

"We learned we have the potential to go far this year," Junior outside hitter Cooper Polczinski said. "Last year was a full team effort, so this year is nothing but the same."

The Papermakers will depend on their six seniors to lead the way this season.

Landon Krause, senior outside hitter, returns as the first team all state player from a year ago. Krause is one of the most recruited players in the country. Seidl proclaims it's an exciting time for this team.

"The sky is the limit," Seidl said.