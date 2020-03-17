Kimberly-native Klein signs 3-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Linebacker A.J. Klein, a Kimberly, Wis. native has reportedly signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Buffalo Bills according to NFL Sirius XM’s Adam Caplan.

Klein has started 44 games for the New Orleans Saints over the past three seasons including the playoffs.

Previous to his tenure with the Saints, Klein played four seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He has 339 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in seven seasons.

Klein played at Kimberly High School and then in college at Iowa State.