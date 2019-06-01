Kimberly gets the three peat, Freedom wins in a walk-off

The Kimberly boys Track & Field team is coming home with some hardware …. Again. The Papermakers won its third straight boys WIAA State Team Title on Saturday in La Crosse.

Kimberly senior Rowen Ellenberg took first in the 800 meter run and second in the 1600m. Ellenberg lost by 0.14 to Homestead senior Drew Bosley.

Kimberly sophomore hurdler Caleb Frazer took second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.68. West Bend East junior Joe Salamone win the event with a time of 14.56.

Papermaker throwers also contributed to team points. Junior Nick Tomasovic finished third in the discus and the shot put.

While junior Will Hammen finished sixth in the discus and senior Adam Groat finished fifth in the shot put.

FREEDOM BOYS WIN D2 TEAM TITLE

For the second time in four years, the Freedom boys track & field team won a WIAA State Team Title. Hard to beat this year though. The Irish 4x400 meter relay team, which participated in the final event won in a walk-off fashion after taking first with a time of 3:21.59, which was three seconds better than second place.The Freedom boy’s 4x200 meter relay team set a state record with a time of 1:27.52. The previous record was set in 2011 by Winneconne (1:27.66).Freedom sophomore Jon Verhasselt finished third in the triple jump (43-1.75). The Irish’s 4x100m relay team finished second behind Rice Lake.

Luke Pingel ran a 38.21 in the 300m hurdles which was good enough for second place.

The Freedom girls team finished second the in team standings. Wisconsin Lutheran was first in the girls D2 team scores.

NOTES FROM D1

Fond du Lac senior Andrew Stone took first in the shot put to repeat in the event. He also won the gold in the discus on Friday.

Fond du Lac freshmen Gianna Trotter was runner-up in the discus throw (136-5).

De Pere senior pole vaulter Olivia Fabry won her second straight State Title with a vault of 12-feet. De Pere senior Grace Kowaslkowski finished third (11-6).

Oshkosh West’s girls 4x200 meter relay finished third (1:42.71).

Neenah’s Krista Baumgartner took home the bronze in the 400m dash (58.30). Sheboygan South’s Austin Boeldt finished third in the boys 800m run (1:56.25).

West De Pere’s Tejay Evans took third in the 200m dash (21.97).

In the boy’s 4x400m relay, Appleton North finished first (3:24.13) and Bay Port finished second (3:24.32).

NOTES FROM D2

Denmark senior Leah Kralovetz won her second state title this weekend. Kralovetz won the 3200m run with a time of 10:38.12. She also won the 1600m run on Friday. Two Rivers freshman Anna Gallagher finished third (11:10.66).

Peshtigo senior Max Rauch was a repeat state champ in the boy’s pole vault (14-9) while Waupun’s Jarrod Vis was third (14-3).

Peshtigo senior Mitchell VanVooren took first in the 110 meter hurdles (14.59), he won by two tenths of a second. VanVooren was third in the 300m hurdles (39.52).

The Peshtigo boy’s 4x400m relay team took second (3:24.91).

Wautoma senior Max Bennett won the boys 100m dash (10.87) after edging out Rice Lakes senior Marquez Cleveaux by .03.

Wautoma senior Maddy Weisensel was the state runner up in the girl’s high jump (5-2). Notre Dame junior Ellie Rose finished third in the long jump (17-11).

Wautoma senior Kiara Wedell was the state runner up in the girls shot put (42-8.5) while Brillion’s Emily Cohen finished third (39-11.25).

Clintonville senior Allysin Booth finished third in the girls 100m hurdles (15.21).

Freedom freshman Grace Hambel finished second in the 400m run (59.02). Freedom’s Gabby Johnson took home the silver in the girls 300m hurdles (44.73).

The Freedom girls 4x400 relay team took second (4:01.27).

The Fox Valley Lutheran girls 4x100m relay team finished second (50.06). Little Chute’s Alyssa Hutcherson took home the bronze in the girls 200m dash (25.37).

In the boy’s 800m run, Valders Nate Griepentrog finished first in a photo finish with McFarland’s Andrew Pahnke. Griepentrog won by .01. His time was 1:57.06.

Luxemburg-Casco senior Griffin Geib took third in the boy’s 200m dash (22.23).

NOTES FROM D3

Suring senior Mitch Stegeman took home gold in the boy’s pole vault (14-0) while Crivitz junior Tony Jopek was runner up (13-9).

In the boys triple jump, Wild Rose junior Caleb Williams took home gold (45-1.50) and Iola-Scandinavia’s Will Cady finished third (43-11.50).

The Sevastopol 4x800m relay team took first with a time of 10:00.91 while the Weyauwega-Fremont team was third (10:09.22).

Algoma sophomore thrower Bobbi Blahnik finished third in the shot put (14-6). Manawa sophomore Aspen Linjer was the state runner up in the 100m dash (12.27).

The St. Mary’s Springs 4x200 meter relay team finished second (1:46.08).

In the boys 400m run, Wild Rose’s sophomore Ashton Schwartzman took home the gold (49.01) and Manawa senior Bo Koehn (49.79). Schwartzman took third in the 200m dash (22.32).

Wild Rose’s boy’s 4x400m relay team took first (3:27.66).

Shiocton’s Reis Stingle took second in the boy’s 200m dash with a time of 22.30.

The Manawa girl’s 4x100m relay took second (50.53). The Manawa boy’s 4x400m relay team took third.

