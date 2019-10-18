Kimberly, Bay Port win big in regular season finale

The high school football regular season is now complete and teams await their postseason fate.

The Kimberly Papermakers football team celebrates after defeating Appleton North 45-14 on Friday night.

The Operation Football “Game of the Week” was a matchup in the Valley Football Association-North between Appleton North and Kimberly.

Kimberly running back Alec Martzahl had a big night for the Papermakers. He finished with four touchdowns as Kimberly wins 45-14.

That marks the seventh straight Valley Football Association-North title for the Papermakers.

***Fox River Classic Conference***

On paper the Pulaski at Bay Port game looked like a good one. Both teams came into Friday’s game with 8-0 records.

But the Bay Port Pirates put on a show with a 42-0 win against the Red Raiders. Pulaski’s defense had given up just 30 points total all season.

Bay Port wins its fourth straight FRCC title.

***Bay Conference***

West De Pere defeated Waupaca 42-6 on Friday night. The West De Pere Phantoms finish the season with a perfect 9-0 record, earning their third straight Bay Conference title.

***North Eastern Conference***

Freedom traveled to Marinette for their season finale and they finished the season with a 42-0 win against the Marines. The Freedom Irish head into the playoffs with a 9-0 record.

***VFA-South***

In the VFA-South, a pair of games would decide the co-conference champs. Fond du Lac defeated Neenah 42-7. The Fond du Lac Cardinals finish the season with a 8-1 record overall and a 7-1 conference record. Fondy is the VFA-North conference champions for the third straight year.

But the conference crown will be for two teams as the Hortonville Polar Bear defeated Kaukauna 27-10. Hortonville finishes the season with a 7-1 VFA-South record.

***MONLPC-Large***

In the MONLPC-Large, Kewaunee finishes the season perfect in conference play after beating Peshtigo 35-8. The Storm are back-to-back MONLPC-Large title winners.

Storm won conf. title in 2018

***Eastern Wisconsin Conference***

In the EWC, Kiel won big over Two Rivers 55-13. The Raiders are back-to-back champs in the EWC.

***Big East Conference***

Hilbert defeated Reedsville 35-8 on Friday. The Hilbert Wolves finish the regular season with a 9-0 record.

***Flyway Conference***

St. Mary’s Springs defeated winless North Fond du Lac 42-7. The Ledgers finish the Flyway with a perfect 5-0 conference record.

It the fourth straight Flyway title for St. Mary’s Springs.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FOR FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

Abbotsford 50, Athens 19

Algoma 32, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Almond-Bancroft 34, Johnson Creek 28

Amherst 28, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Appleton East 42, Appleton West 8

Aquinas 39, Luther 0

Arcadia 42, Richland Center 8

Ashwaubenon 31, De Pere 23

Auburndale 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Augusta 36, Cochrane-Fountain City 7

Badger 17, Waterford 7

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Somerset 14

Bangor 53, Cashton 0

Baraboo 45, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 14

Bay Port 42, Pulaski 0

Berlin 45, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Black Hawk 27, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Black River Falls 34, Wisconsin Dells 0

Blair-Taylor 48, Pepin/Alma 6

Bloomer 35, Cameron 0

Bonduel 42, Southern Door 0

Brookfield Central 28, Wauwatosa West 13

Brookfield East 24, Germantown 17

Brookwood 21, Highland 13

Burlington 57, Elkhorn Area 30

Cadott 52, Boyceville 14

Cambridge 33, Waterloo 6

Catholic Memorial 49, Waukesha North 17

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Random Lake 14

Cedarburg 40, West Bend East 14

Chippewa Falls 29, Hudson 25

Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6

Coleman 35, Rosholt 0

Columbus 39, Poynette 13

Crivitz 38, Northland Pines 28

Cumberland 24, Hayward 0

D.C. Everest 42, Stevens Point 6

Darlington 40, Cuba City 28

De Soto 41, Kenosha Christian Life 0

DeForest 35, Waunakee 13

Denmark 14, Little Chute 3

Dominican 48, Shoreland Lutheran 27

East Troy 28, Turner 13

Edgar 57, Tomahawk 0

Edgerton 49, Big Foot 13

Eleva-Strum 43, Whitehall 7

Elk Mound 50, Glenwood City 21

Evansville 43, Clinton 0

Fall River 41, Menominee Indian 6

Fennimore 36, Iowa-Grant 8

Florence 62, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Fond du Lac 45, Neenah 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 29, Xavier 22

Frederic 46, Bruce 8

Freedom 42, Marinette 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Adams-Friendship 6

Gibraltar 42, Wausaukee 13

Gilman 20, Loyal 0

Grafton 49, West Bend West 13

Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12

Green Bay Preble 33, Sheboygan South 10

Green Bay Southwest 34, Sheboygan North 6

Hartford Union 53, Port Washington 14

Hilbert 35, Reedsville 8

Hillsboro 34, Royall 28

Homestead 14, Nicolet 7

Horicon/Hustisford 42, Dodgeland 6

Hortonville 27, Kaukauna 10

Hurley 37, Marathon 36

Ithaca 38, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 7

Janesville Parker 21, Beloit Memorial 7

Jefferson 42, Whitewater 6

Kenosha Bradford 37, Racine Park 14

Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Racine Case 14

Kettle Moraine 14, Arrowhead 13

Kewaunee 35, Peshtigo 8

Kiel 55, Two Rivers 13

Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14

La Crosse Central 26, West Salem 25

La Crosse Logan 30, Tomah 7

Laconia 35, Mayville 19

Lake Mills 54, Watertown Luther Prep 8

Lakeland 34, Wausau East 26

Lakeside Lutheran 23, Lodi 15

Laona-Wabeno 54, Sevastopol 14

Lincoln 50, Prairie Farm 48

Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14

Madison Memorial 29, Janesville Craig 16

Manawa 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15

Manitowoc Lincoln 37, Notre Dame 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 7, Mishicot 0

Markesan 26, Pardeeville 14

Marquette University 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Marshfield 24, Sparta 10

Martin Luther 48, Saint Thomas More 6

McFarland 34, Brodhead/Juda 26

Medford Area 44, Merrill 7

Melrose-Mindoro 42, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Menasha 56, Green Bay East 0

Menomonee Falls 46, Hamilton 17

Middleton 49, Madison La Follette 21

Milton 41, Watertown 27

Milwaukee King 42, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 20

Mineral Point 33, Lancaster 7

Mondovi 38, Durand 0

Monroe 42, Edgewood 6

Mosinee 42, Antigo 20

Muskego 49, Waukesha South 0

Necedah 32, New Lisbon 14

Nekoosa 35, Wautoma 14

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Greenfield 0

New Glarus/Monticello 42, Belleville 7

New Holstein 42, Brillion 27

New London 21, Seymour 0

New Richmond 43, Amery 6

Newman Catholic 52, Belmont 20

Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Oconomowoc 21, Wauwatosa East 6

Oconto Falls 26, Clintonville 13

Omro 17, Lomira 14

Onalaska 17, Holmen 10

Oostburg 57, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 34

Oregon 28, Fort Atkinson 0

Osceola 28, Ellsworth 0

Oshkosh West 42, Oshkosh North 14

Osseo-Fairchild 36, Fall Creek 8

Owen-Withee 36, Assumption 28, OT

Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 20

Pacelli 43, Wild Rose 13

Palmyra-Eagle 53, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 13

Pewaukee 21, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Phillips 52, McDonell Central 20

Plymouth 62, Waupun 6

Port Edwards 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Potosi 40, Boscobel 0

Potosi/Cassville 40, Boscobel 0

Prairie du Chien 42, Platteville 7

Racine Lutheran 34, Catholic Central 13

Randolph 24, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 41, Portage 6

Rhinelander 16, Ashland 12

Ripon 17, Kewaskum 14

River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6

River Ridge 47, Southwestern 12

Riverdale 75, North Crawford 14

Saint Croix Central 57, Prescott 6

Sauk Prairie 56, Beaver Dam 22

Shawano 42, Green Bay West 7

Sheboygan Falls 14, Chilton 0

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 49, Altoona 12

Spooner 26, Barron 21

Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0

St. John's NW Military Academy 20, University School of Milwaukee 7

St. Marys Springs 42, North Fond du Lac 7

Stoughton 48, Monona Grove 27

Stratford 61, South Beloit, Ill. 0

Sun Prairie 21, Madison West 13

Superior 37, Rice Lake 6

Turtle Lake 36, Flambeau 0

Union Grove 40, Westosha Central 16

Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6

Valders 27, Roncalli 22

Verona Area 55, Madison East 6

Waukesha West 38, Mukwonago 34

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 27, Kickapoo/LaFarge 7

Webster 8, Clear Lake 0

West De Pere 42, Waupaca 6

Westby 21, Viroqua 8

Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 13

Whitefish Bay 21, Slinger 10

Wilmot Union 14, Delavan-Darien 7

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56, Marshall 0

Winneconne 27, Campbellsport 6

Wisconsin Lutheran 24, Cudahy 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40, Wausau West 24

Wrightstown 30, Luxemburg-Casco 22