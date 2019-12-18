Kewaunee's Bortolini joins Wisconsin's class of 2020

Kewaunee senior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini is officially a Wisconsin Badger. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound OL signed his national letter of intent to Wisconsin on Wednesday at Kewaunee High School.

The All-State lineman verbally committed to Wisconsin in May.

“I've always had that dream that I wanted to play college football and I think I had one day at camp in Iowa, a football camp and the coach said 'hey you had a really good day today and how would you like to take a tour?' I think that was the moment where I was like, I really realized that this could actually be a real possibility and that playing big time football could be a real thing for me so definitely that day everything shifted since then it's kind of been crazy. I'm just real excited to be a Badger,” Bortolini said.

Bortolini is rated as a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. The plan moving forward for him is likely to redshirt next year for Bucky but when he gets onto the field he knows the pedigree of offensive lineman that have put on the red and white.

“It's really cool to look at all those successful offensive linemen and to know that I could be the next one of those guys so I think it helped me understand that if I go there. Work hard, they have great coaches. Great people that can help me become the best player I could possibly be and that if I'm willing to put the work in I could potentially be the next great lineman to come out of Wisconsin so that's my goal and we'll see how that goes,” Bortolini said.

Wisconsin currently has the 26th ranked recruiting class according to 247 Sports behind Big Ten teams: Ohio State (3), Michigan (12), Penn State (13) and Nebraska (20)

