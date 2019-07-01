Kaminsky signs with Phoenix Suns

The former University of Wisconsin hoops star Frank Kaminksy has signed a 2-year contract worth $2 million with the Phoenix Suns according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kaminksy has spent the past four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets who drafted in him ninth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The Hornets declined to offer Kaminksy a qualifying offer forcing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 7-foot power forward averaged the fewest points per game since his rookie season. Kaminsky didn’t get on the floor much for the Hornets last season playing the fewest minutes in his career and the fewest games in a season.

Kaminksy is expected to play a backup power forward role with the Phoenix Suns.