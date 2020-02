At the WIAA State Swim & Dive meet is was a huge day Saturday for Green Bay Southwest Co-op swimmer Kaiser Neverman.

The senior, who attends Preble, won 2 events in the Division 1 championships.

Neverman won the 200 individual medley by a huge 3.5 second margin, touching the wall in 1:47.49.

Neverman also won the 100 fly in 47.74, 3 one-hundredths of a second shy of the state record.

Sheboygan North's Will Hayon finished 3rd in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.