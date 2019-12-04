Josh Sitton will retire in a Packers uniform

All-Pro guard Josh Sitton will retire with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers organization made the announcement Wednesday.

Sitton was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round in 2008. He went on to start 125 games for Green Bay.

While no official plans have been announced, Sitton will possibly be back in Titletown this weekend. His friend and former offensive lineman T.J. Lang posted a tweet on Wednesday saying he's excited to be back at Lambeau this weekend.

While he wore the green and gold, Sitton was voted into four Pro Bowls and made the All-Pro team three seasons in a row, from 2013 to 2015.

He blocked for an offense that ranked in the top 10 in points and yards in multiple seasons.

The Packers cut Sitton (and his large salary cap) on cutdown day in 2016. He was picked up by the Bears and played for Chicago for the next two years.

He was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 but was injured in the season opener and missed the rest of the season.

Sitton announced his retirement from the NFL last April.