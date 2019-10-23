Jones becomes a complete RB

Nearly halfway through the season no player in the NFL has scored more touchdowns than Aaron Jones. The Packers running back is tied with the Panthers’ Christian McCaffery with 9 total touchdowns. Jones is also tied for the league lead with 8 rushing touchdowns, but added his first TD reception against the Raiders last Sunday.

But Jones was noticeable in other areas, like his block to help spring Marques Valdes-Scantling for a 74-yard catch and run score to ice the game. He has also improved his blocking in the area of blitz pick-ups, which was also on display against the Raiders on a 21-yard pass completion to fullback Danny Vitale.

Jones is also the team’s top running back with 399 yards on 101 carries, a 4.0 avg. Before the season, it was thought that the third year pro would be a good fit in Matt LaFleur's offense; now, it is a fact.

“I really do think he is turning into a complete back, or is a complete back. The obvious is when he runs the ball, but what a catch he made”, LaFleur said Monday. “He had two really spectacular catches; the one little quick out that he caught the ball was a little bit behind, and then on that corner route for a touchdown. And then you put in the other component of blocking and being able to pass protect, he is a complete back.”

The Packers have survived without receiver Davante Adams, winning all three games he has missed with turf toe. Part of the credit goes to the running backs, Jones, Jamaal Williams, and Vitale. Those three have 26 receptions and 3 touchdowns in the games Adams has missed. Tra Carson also had 4 catches in Dallas. Versatile backs are key to what LaFleur wants to do on offense, and that shouldn’t change even when Adams returns.

“Ultimately you have to have the people to be able to do some of the stuff we are doing with those guys. And fortunately we do have players that are capable of performing, and catching the ball out of the backfield. They are pretty versatile guys.”

