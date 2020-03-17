Jimmy Graham signs with the Chicago Bears

Jimmy Graham will stay in the NFC North following his release last week by the Green Bay Packers.

Graham will sign a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears worth $16 million and includes $9 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Many thought Graham did not live up to the three year, $30 million contract he signed ahead of the 2018 season.

In two seasons with the Packers he caught five touchdowns. Graham had only 38 catches for 447 yards in 2019, both of which were his worst in a season since his rookie year in 2010.

The Packers of course will play the Bears twice next season.