Jerry Kelly wins hometown PGA Tour Champions event

Jerry Kelly watches his shot off the third tee during the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Jerry Kelly won his hometown PGA Tour Champions event, beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff Sunday in the American Family Insurance Championship.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Goosen also had a 66, and Stricker shot 67.

Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole. He missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation.

Kelly won on the par-4 15th after the playoff opened with two trips down the 18th. Kelly has four victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Duffy Waldorf was a stroke out of the playoff after a 68.

Kevin Sutherland (63) and John Daly (66) followed at 13 under.

 