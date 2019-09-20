Packers rookie Elgton Jenkins will start at left guard vs. Broncos

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday left guard Lane Taylor has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Taylor missed practice on Friday with a biceps injury. In his place will be rookie offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins.

Jenkins split time with Taylor against the Minnesota Vikings in week 2, playing 18 snaps (25% of plays).

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur has kept the left guard spot open for competition and liked what he saw in week one.

"(Elghton) just did his job. Typically upfront unless a guy is just road grating somebody and pancaking them, you don't want to notice those guys too much and he did his job and I just like the effort and the intensity of what he played with and just did an excellent job out there," LaFleur said on Friday.

He was a 2019 second round pick out of Mississippi State.

"I feel like I'm in a very good position being in the meeting room, game planning with the coaches and things like that and the players so I feel like they put me in a very good position to play," Jenkins said.

Graham returns to practice

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday with a groin injury.

LaFleur said Graham battled through the injury in order to play last Sunday against the Vikings.

Graham is listed as questionable to play. The Packers added tight end Evan Bayliss to the active roster on Thursday from the practice squad.

Linebacker Oren Burks will miss his third straight game this season. He has already been ruled out. While defensive lineman Montravius Adams (Shoulder) is doubtful to play.

Other listed as questionable: Kyler Fackrell (Shoulder), Jake Kumerow (Shoulder), Darrius Shepherd (Hamstring).

Broncos without starting right tackle

The Broncos will also be without a starting lineman. Right tackle Ja'Wuan James has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Elijah Wilkinson, a third year OL from the University of Massachussetts is expected to start in his place.

Backup linebacker Joe Jones has also been ruled out due to a triceps injury. Broncos fullback Andy Janovich is also out with a pectoral.

The Packers play the Broncos at noon on Sunday. The game will be televisioned by Fox.