Ashwaubenon's James Morgan looking to make NFL dream a reality

It hasn't been an easy road for James Morgan. He was a star quarterback at Ashwaubenon who was committed to Bowling Green State University. After coaching changes at BGSU and just one year of eligibility left, Morgan decided to take his talents to Florida International University. In his final season, Morgan had 2,560 yards and 14 touchdowns which would prove enough to get an invite to the NFL Combine.

"For me, I think I had the belief in myself that this was my dream and I had a resiliency in myself that I knew I could really do this," Morgan explained. "Despite whatever adversity came up, I had a strong belief that I could do this."

Morgan's moxie and poise caught a lot of eyes at the combine. However, he caught Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst attention for an entirely different reason.

"It does wonders for our local pro day," Gutekunst said. "So to have an NFL prospect from Ashwaubenon is pretty neat."

However, Morgan is trying to represent a lot more than himself.

"I think there's an unfair stigma with high school football athletes in Green Bay and Wisconsin, in general, where you are really under recruited," Morgan stated. "So my advice for someone who is an aspiring athlete in high school who isn't getting the attention...just keep working."