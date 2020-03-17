Jaguars sign former Badger Schobert to 5-year, $53.75M deal

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Updated: Tue 2:02 PM, Mar 17, 2020

Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert will sign a 5-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money. Schobert has been among the league leaders in tackles since he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Schobert had four interceptions last season while he was the defensive playcaller for the Browns.

 