Jaguars sign former Badger Schobert to 5-year, $53.75M deal

Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert will sign a 5-year, $53.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money. Schobert has been among the league leaders in tackles since he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Schobert had four interceptions last season while he was the defensive playcaller for the Browns.