Injuries mount up for Packers in final week of preseason

The Green Bay Packers had 15 players miss practice on Sunday and now the team will need to find some depth at inside linebacker.

The team announced on Sunday that safety/linebacker Josh Jones was waived-injured. While undrafted rookie linebacker Curtis Bolton's leg injury should be a long recovery.

Bolton said he doesn't think he has a torn ACL but is still gathering information on the severity.

"Anytime you put in that much work for something and you start seeing things swing your way and then it's something that you can't control happens, I got rolled up on and left the game and I have no idea if I'm going to be back soon or so of course it's frustrating," Bolton said on Sunday.

Bolton surged up the depth chart after Oren Burks suffered a pectoral injury against the Houston Texans in the Packers first preseason game.

With the injuries to Bolton and Burks, the Packers had four total inside linebackers practicing on Sunday. The team picked up linebacker Nicholas Grigsby off the waiver wire from the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL Transaction Wire.

Grigsby has been in the NFL since 2016. After going undrafted, he spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Ravens, Patriots and Lions.

Grigsby has 15 career tackles.

JOSH JONES WAIVED

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur didn't say much about the team waiving former second round pick Josh Jones on Sunday.

He called it "unfortunate that it didn't work out" and that he wish him well. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday morning.

SITTING THE STARTERS

The Packers are expected to sit the starters for the final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

LaFleur has made it clear that he doesn't need Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the starting offense to play together in order to be ready for week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

The new NFL trend of having your starters not play a snap in the preseason and it appears the Packers will join the group.

"It is amazing when you look at just around the league how few reps the starters are getting in those preseason games. I think Oakland may have known a little something about that field before that decision to not bring all their guys. You see the trend around the league," LaFleur said.

OTHER NOTES

The Packers also signed outside linebacker James Folston and cornerback Jocquez Kalili on Sunday. Receiver Allen Lazard has been diagnoised with a concussion. Fullback Danny Vitale (calf) and defensive back Ka'Dar Hollman (stinger) returned to practice.