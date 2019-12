Markus Howard poured in 32 points, hitting five 3-pointers along the way, and Marquette outlasted North Dakota State 82-68.

Howard, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring average at 25.2 points per game, sank 10 of 24 shots overall, including 5 of 11 from distance.

Marquette improves to 9-2 overall. Marquette's next game is Saturday, Dec. 28 against Central Arkansas at the Fiserv Forum at 1 p.m.