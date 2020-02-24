Highlights and scores from Monday, Feb. 24

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:49 PM, Feb 24, 2020


BOYS BASKETBALL

Seymour senior guard Mason Dorn scores against two Freedom Irish defenders in a 65-60 win on Monday night.

Bangor 92, Necedah 60

Belleville 62, Pardeeville 49

Belmont 52, Pecatonica 43

Benton 62, Lancaster 54

Birchwood 94, Mellen 81

Brillion 72, St. Mary Catholic 66

Cambria-Friesland 84, Madison Country Day 31

Cashton 96, Brookwood 51

Cassville 58, Seneca 51

Chilton 61, Hilbert 51

Clear Lake 72, Webster 48

Cuba City 77, New Glarus 57

D.C. Everest 95, Newman Catholic 57

Durand 53, Fall Creek 39

Edgerton 65, East Troy 61

Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Appleton East 53

Gilman 58, Greenwood 49

Green Bay East 73, Port Washington 65

Hastings, Mich. 92, Prescott 82

Hudson 80, New Richmond 63

Iola-Scandinavia 67, Nekoosa 39

La Crosse Logan 67, Altoona 64

Lodi 81, Portage 59

Luck 79, Turtle Lake 59

Marathon 63, Wausau West 57

McFarland 66, Brodhead 53

Merrill 100, Northland Pines 76

Middleton 56, Monona Grove 53

Monroe 63, Watertown 49

Neillsville 68, Columbus Catholic 55

Oconto Falls 90, Menasha 69

Oneida Nation 59, Suring 58

Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 25

Peshtigo 60, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 46

Rio 63, Waterloo 55

River Falls 68, Eau Claire North 52

River Ridge 56, Boscobel 47

Saint Thomas Aquinas 63, Niagara 54

Seymour 65, Freedom 60

Shoreland Lutheran 83, Williams Bay Faith Christian 62

South Milwaukee 71, Union Grove 62

South Shore 74, Frederic 67

Southern Door 73, Gibraltar 52, OT

Stratford 60, Edgar 32

Sturgeon Bay 65, Algoma 53

Tomah 72, Arcadia 39

Two Rivers 77, Random Lake 51

Wayland Academy 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 43

Williams Bay 72, Albany 54

Winneconne 76, Wautoma 60

Wisconsin Dells 58, Sauk Prairie 31

Wonewoc-Center 79, New Lisbon 61



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Antigo 38, Northland Pines 33

Mellen 49, Bayfield 28

Division 1 - Regional First Round

Racine Park 44, Madison West 37

Division 5 - Regional First Round

Lourdes Academy 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 13


BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 - Sectional Semifinal
Waupun 4, Waunakee 3, OT

 