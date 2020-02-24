Highlights and scores from Monday, Feb. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seymour senior guard Mason Dorn scores against two Freedom Irish defenders in a 65-60 win on Monday night.
Bangor 92, Necedah 60
Belleville 62, Pardeeville 49
Belmont 52, Pecatonica 43
Benton 62, Lancaster 54
Birchwood 94, Mellen 81
Brillion 72, St. Mary Catholic 66
Cambria-Friesland 84, Madison Country Day 31
Cashton 96, Brookwood 51
Cassville 58, Seneca 51
Chilton 61, Hilbert 51
Clear Lake 72, Webster 48
Cuba City 77, New Glarus 57
D.C. Everest 95, Newman Catholic 57
Durand 53, Fall Creek 39
Edgerton 65, East Troy 61
Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Appleton East 53
Gilman 58, Greenwood 49
Green Bay East 73, Port Washington 65
Hastings, Mich. 92, Prescott 82
Hudson 80, New Richmond 63
Iola-Scandinavia 67, Nekoosa 39
La Crosse Logan 67, Altoona 64
Lodi 81, Portage 59
Luck 79, Turtle Lake 59
Marathon 63, Wausau West 57
McFarland 66, Brodhead 53
Merrill 100, Northland Pines 76
Middleton 56, Monona Grove 53
Monroe 63, Watertown 49
Neillsville 68, Columbus Catholic 55
Oconto Falls 90, Menasha 69
Oneida Nation 59, Suring 58
Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 25
Peshtigo 60, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 46
Rio 63, Waterloo 55
River Falls 68, Eau Claire North 52
River Ridge 56, Boscobel 47
Saint Thomas Aquinas 63, Niagara 54
Seymour 65, Freedom 60
Shoreland Lutheran 83, Williams Bay Faith Christian 62
South Milwaukee 71, Union Grove 62
South Shore 74, Frederic 67
Southern Door 73, Gibraltar 52, OT
Stratford 60, Edgar 32
Sturgeon Bay 65, Algoma 53
Tomah 72, Arcadia 39
Two Rivers 77, Random Lake 51
Wayland Academy 48, Saint Lawrence Seminary 43
Williams Bay 72, Albany 54
Winneconne 76, Wautoma 60
Wisconsin Dells 58, Sauk Prairie 31
Wonewoc-Center 79, New Lisbon 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Antigo 38, Northland Pines 33
Mellen 49, Bayfield 28
Division 1 - Regional First Round
Racine Park 44, Madison West 37
Division 5 - Regional First Round
Lourdes Academy 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 13
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 - Sectional Semifinal
Waupun 4, Waunakee 3, OT