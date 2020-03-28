High school golfer to wait for Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National

The Masters and Augusta National take center stage this time of year. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic has postponed or canceled nearly all sporting events. Augusta National was also planned to play host to the Drive, Chip and Putt finals next weekend. The event has been postponed until April 2021.

AJ Powell, an Appleton North freshman, had her eyes on the event after qualifying and is now using this time to practice at home to keep her game sharp. Click the video for the full story!