Herd drop third straight, Thanasis has 20 points

The Wisconsin Herd (23-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, dropped its third consecutive game with a 117-110 loss to the Long Island Nets (13-18) on Tuesday night inside Menominee Nation Arena.

Six Herd players scored in double figures and three players tallied double-doubles. For the third straight game, Jemerrio Jones recorded a double-double and posted his third career 20-point game. He also added 10 rebounds, three assists and a career-high five steals.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was assigned to the Herd by the Milwaukee Bucks, totaled 20 points,10 rebounds and three assists of his own, while Jaylen Adams had 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and career-high five steals. Shannon Bogues recorded 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Dragan Bender and Cameron Reynolds each had 13 points.

The loss drops Wisconsin to 9-6 at home this season, but the Herd completed the season series by beating Long Island in two of the three contests.

Wisconsin now holds a one game lead over the Maine Red Claws for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and a half game lead over the Memphis Hustle for the best record in the G League.

The Herd will remain home with back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Both contests will feature opponents with a .500 or better record beginning with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Feb. 7.

Tip-off inside Menominee Nation Arena is set for 7PM CT