Herd coach calls ref "(expletive) clown"; accuses him of cheating then apologizes

The Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, have the best record in the league with a 28-9 record.

Herd Head Coach Chase Buford is in hot water following his postgame comments on Sunday.

The Herd blew a 21-point lead in a loss to the Grand Rapids Drive, and Buford was ejected late in the fourth quarter after receiving his second technical foul.

In the postgame interview with WFRV-TV, Buford fired off on the officiating, calling out the referee by name — and then calling him a “(expletive) clown.”





Buford said:

“The officiating definitely went right for Grand Rapids. That was as unprofessional as an officiating performance — I hope you tweet this out and tag the league because that was embarrassing. Matt Rafferty is a (expletive) clown. That being said, we have to be so much better at the end of games. We can’t blow a 21-point lead with 12 minutes to go however bad and biased and unfair and illegal and cheating the referees are, we have to be better closing games. And so, that’s the way I feel.”



Sunday night Buford issued a written apology to referee Matt Rafferty.

“I deeply apologize for my behavior following our game against Grand Rapids today. It was unprofessional and I’m embarrassed,” Buford statement said.

“My sincere apologies to referee Matt Rafferty, the Grand Rapids Drive, their fans and the Herd organization.”

“It’s a tough learning experience as a first-year head coach and I am truly sorry, and will grow from this.”

Herd’s general manager Dave Dean also made a statement:

“We’re aware of what happened with Herd Head Coach Chase Burford after our game today. We’re discussing the situation internally and the appropriate discipline for Coach Buford. We will have an announcement on Monday.”

The Wisconsin Herd have not released any further details. The Herd held practice on Monday and hos the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.