HIGHLIGHTS: Hortonville boys crush Kaukauna

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:54 PM, Dec 10, 2019

Tuesday's prep basketball scores and highlights. Action 2 Sports shot highlights at the Hortonville at Kaukauna and Appleton North at Kimberly boys basketball games plus Notre Dame at Green Bay Preble girls. For highlights click on the video. Scores are listed in alphabetical order.

Hortonville senior guard Mitch Tandeski scores on a layup in the Polar Bears 92-61 win over Kaukauna on Tuesday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 68, Rosholt 37

Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39

Bangor 75, Brookwood 41

Black River Falls 54, Westby 51

Blair-Taylor 96, Greenwood 31

Bonduel 67, Amherst 33

Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 59

Carmel, Ill. 65, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52

Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26

Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Dodgeland 44

Columbus 55, Cambridge 45

Crivitz 70, Niagara 27

Darlington 67, Platteville 39

East Troy 96, Big Foot 40

Frederic 53, Siren 49

Grantsburg 68, Webster 62

Hilbert 67, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46

Homestead 59, Grafton 50

Horicon 63, Wayland Academy 47

Hortonville 92, Kaukauna 61

Hustisford 71, Oakfield 33

Iola-Scandinavia 84, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39

Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Franklin 56

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64

Kewaunee 78, Algoma 32

Kimberly 72, Appleton North 52

Laconia 70, Winneconne 59

Lake Holcombe 63, Bruce 41

Lake Mills 46, Fort Atkinson 39

Lakeside Lutheran 78, Wisconsin Heights 49

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 36

Lincoln 64, Elmwood/Plum City 50

Lodi 60, Dodgeville 47

Lomira 63, North Fond du Lac 44

Lourdes Academy 90, Valley Christian 46

Luck 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57

Markesan 64, Cambria-Friesland 49

Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 59

McFarland 64, Oregon 49

Medford Area 66, Marathon 62, 2OT

Milw. Washington 80, Jefferson Home 66

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51

Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Greenfield 49

Mondovi 53, Pepin/Alma 45

Monticello 59, Argyle 29

Mount Horeb 57, Baraboo 36

Muskego 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 58

Necedah 87, New Lisbon 57

Neenah 88, Fond du Lac 57

New Berlin Eisenhower 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 66

New London 63, Xavier 53

Nicolet 82, Port Washington 37

Onalaska 68, La Crescent, Minn. 40

Ozaukee 74, St. Mary Catholic 67

Pacelli 100, Tri-County 22

Pewaukee 77, New Berlin West 37

Phillips 62, Owen-Withee 55

Plymouth 78, Valders 41

Potosi 65, Benton 41

Prescott 87, Ellsworth 68

Racine Case 82, Racine Horlick 40

Reedsville 79, Mishicot 68

Renaissance Charter 59, Del-Val Friends, Pa. 29

Rhinelander 66, Waupaca 42

River Valley 64, Mauston 51

Rockford Berean Baptist, Ill. 73, Rock County Christian 52

Royall 50, Wonewoc-Center 43

Saint Croix Central 57, Baldwin-Woodville 50

Seymour 77, Green Bay East 34

Shawano 95, Green Bay West 70

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 77

Shiocton 83, Weyauwega-Fremont 56

Somerset 65, Amery 40

Southern Door 77, Oconto 64

Stoughton 49, Edgewood 39

Three Lakes 56, Phelps 43

Tomah 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58

Union Grove 46, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 30

Unity 49, St. Croix Falls 32

University Lake 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44

Viroqua 65, De Soto 30

Waterford 60, Union Grove 45

Waukesha North 54, Monona Grove 50

Wausau East 71, Antigo 55

Wautoma 68, Berlin 57

West Allis Central 78, Pius XI Catholic 65

Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 53

Wild Rose 78, Port Edwards 70

Williams Bay 74, Deerfield 71

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, Omro 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst 44, Bonduel 42

Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39

Beaver Dam 85, Baraboo 27

Belleville 63, Poynette 61

Bloomer 54, Barron 40

Brodhead 50, Big Foot 35

Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 20

Cadott 52, Stanley-Boyd 41

Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26

Catholic Memorial 61, West Allis Central 15

Clintonville 62, Denmark 47

Dominican 42, Saint Thomas More 38

Durand 58, Mondovi 40

Eau Claire Memorial 59, D.C. Everest 23

Eleva-Strum 59, Augusta 48

Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 35

Evansville 58, McFarland 50

Fall Creek 54, Altoona 44

Florence 60, Laona-Wabeno 58

Fond du Lac 50, Neenah 49

Franklin 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 33

Frederic 53, Siren 49

Freedom 76, Marinette 25

Germantown 102, Milwaukee DSHA 72

Glenwood City 39, Boyceville 36

Green Bay West 41, Sturgeon Bay 37

Gresham Community 68, Marion 25

Hamilton 66, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52

Hastings, Minn. 65, Hudson 44

Heritage Christian 45, University Lake 37

Holmen 43, Rice Lake 34

Homestead 57, Grafton 47

Hortonville 73, Kaukauna 50

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64

Kettle Moraine 69, Brookfield East 47

Kewaskum 50, Mayville 32

Kimberly 63, Appleton North 36

Kohler 41, Sheboygan Area Luth. 18

Ladysmith 53, Cameron 29

Lake Mills 40, Wisconsin Dells 39

Lancaster 63, Darlington 33

Luxemburg-Casco 44, Waupaca 35

Manawa 75, Tigerton 27

Marathon 59, Stratford 48

Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 46

McDonell Central 65, Thorp 45

Medford Area 56, Prentice 42

Mercer 58, Bayfield 48

Merrill 59, Wausau East 51

Milwaukee Academy of Science 99, Milw. Bay View 18

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 39, Milwaukee North 21

Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Madison West 17

Mount Horeb 48, Sauk Prairie 36

New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

New Holstein 54, Chilton 25

New Richmond 61, Osceola 17

Newman Catholic 40, Assumption 33

Nicolet 62, Port Washington 29

Northwestern 81, Spooner 21

Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 25

Oconomowoc 49, Janesville Craig 43

Oconto Falls 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 44

Onalaska 67, Chippewa Falls 52

Pacelli 62, Tri-County 22

Pewaukee 70, New Berlin West 38

Pittsville 58, Bowler 47

Potosi 61, Pecatonica 31

Prairie du Chien 68, River Valley 16

Proctor, Minn. 39, Superior 29

Racine Case 65, Racine Horlick 59

Ripon 61, Lomira 54

Sheboygan Falls 50, Brillion 29

Shiocton 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 30

Slinger 69, West Bend East 32

South Milwaukee 42, Greendale 34

South Shore 56, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 39

St. Croix Falls 75, Unity 48

Two Rivers 47, Kiel 26

Waterford 50, Badger 47

Watertown Luther Prep 66, Waupun 55

Waunakee 63, Portage 34

Webster 45, Grantsburg 28

West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Catholic Memorial 66

West Bend West 60, Hartford Union 55

Westfield Area 38, Nekoosa 32

Westosha Central 40, Beloit Memorial 36

Whitefish Bay 52, Cedarburg 34

Whitewater 60, East Troy 52

Whitnall 71, Cudahy 35

Wild Rose 78, Port Edwards 15

Winneconne 48, Markesan 38

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 65

BOYS HOCKEY
Amery 2, New Richmond 0

Baraboo/Portage 4, Tomah/Sparta 3

Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 6, Grantsburg 3

Fond du Lac Springs 9, Fox Cities 0

Hayward 4, Eau Claire North 3

Lakeland 3, Mosinee 2

McFarland 3, Stoughton 0

Monroe 4, Oregon 3

Onalaska/La Crosse 9, Avalanche 0

Superior 6, Hibbing/Chisholm, Minn. 4

University School of Milwaukee 3, Neenah/Hortonville 2

Waupun 7, Oshkosh 2

West Salem/Bangor 5, La Crescent, Minn. 3

GIRLS HOCKEY
Black River Falls 2, Viroqua 1

Cap City Cougars 3, Metro Lynx 1

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4

Lakeshore Lightning 3, Arrowhead 1

 