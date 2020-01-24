Gutekunst ready to add offensive weapons

Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst, held a end-of-the-year press conference on Friday.

Besides Davante Adams, consistency was sparse with other Packer receivers in 2019.

"I thought there were guys that stepped up in some pretty big moments," Gutekunst said. "We didn't have anybody step into that role consistently. I think that'll be a position we look to add."

Although the Packers GM tried to add another receiver prior to the trade deadline. He didn't believe there was much of value.

Gutekunst added it's a receiver heavy draft and he just started looking at potential moves for the 2020 NFL Draft.