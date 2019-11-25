Green Bay holds on to beat CSUN

Green Bay opened up on fire in its first game of the Roman Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper, leading by as many as 19 points early before holding off CSUN 85-84 on Monday night at the Kress Center. The Phoenix (2-3) buried 13 3-pointers and used a big defensive stop with under 3 seconds left to seal the victory, hitting clutch shots late in the game with their backs against the wall.

Five players scored in double-figures for the Phoenix, led by JayQuan McCloud's 20 points on four made 3s. PJ Pipes also buried four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, also dishing out seven assists. Pipes and McCloud both hit big buckets late, but it was the go-ahead 3-pointer by Kameron Hankerson with 57 seconds left that proved to be the difference maker. Hankerson finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

CSUN (0-7) got the ball back after a GB turnover with 2.2 seconds left, but the rushed 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer to give GB the win.

Freshman Amari Davis continued his torrid start to his collegiate career, scoring 15 points in 27 minutes. Davis has now scored 10-plus points in all five games this season, shooting 5-for-7 from the field and hitting five free throws.

SUBREGIONAL SCHEDULE

Sunday, Nov. 24 - Colgate vs. CSUN - Colgate 64, CSUN 56

Monday, Nov. 25 - Green Bay vs. CSUN - Green Bay 85, CSUN 84

Tuesday, Nov. 26 - Green Bay vs. Colgate - 7 p.m.

QUICK HITS

-GB had five players in double-figures

-The Phoenix finished one 3-pointer shy of the program record of 14 in a single game

-Both teams shot over 50 percent in the game

-Cody Schwartz scored 13 points and hit 3 3-pointers

-Pipes went 4-for-4 from long range

-CSUN was led by Terrell Gomez with 30 points

-GB led by as many as 19 points halfway through the first half

-GB went on a 9-0 run, while CSUN went on a 13-0

-This was the first meeting between the two teams