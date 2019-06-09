Green Bay Southwest Coach Retires After 42 Years

The Green Bay Southwest Trojans fell in the division one quarterfinals this past weekend bringing an end to an era for head coach Randy Nelson.

A couple weeks prior, he announced his retirement after 42 years of coaching boys and girls tennis in the area.

"I've just been around for a long time and I've enjoyed it," Nelson said. "It's been a great ride and we've had a lot of kids that have really worked hard to be the tennis players they wanted to be."

Despite falling short in the team state tennis tournament, senior Johnny Zakowski ended his career with a state title.

It's the first Green Bay Public School title since 1950.

"To have that mark in history as the first Green Bay tennis player to win in 70 years...it's definitely something special and what I'll remember for the rest of my life," Zakowski said.

He will head to Denver to play tennis come Fall.

Meanwhile, Nelson plans to use his additional time on traveling and golfing.

