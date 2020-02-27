Green Bay Routs Cleveland State in Successful School Day Jam, 81-51

The Green Bay women's basketball program hosted its first-ever school day jam at the Kress Center on Thursday afternoon, and the Phoenix did not disappoint its attendees.

Green Bay dominated league foe Cleveland State, 81-51, and took another step in securing a No. 2 seed for the Horizon League Tournament.

Much like the game time, the Phoenix offense got off to an early start in the matchup and enjoyed a 7-0 run after the Vikings scored their first points of the contest. A quick four points from Murphy, a jumper from Madison Wolf and a triple from Frankie Wurtz had GB on top of the visitors 11-3.

After exchanging baskets, the Phoenix led 18-11 at the end of the first and Wurtz was already in double figures with 10 points after burying her second three-pointer to end the frame.

Nine points from Murphy and a scoreless stretch of more than three minutes for Cleveland State in the second quarter gave her 13 points at the half and Green Bay a 32-21 lead.

The Phoenix kept things rolling in the third and started the frame off with an 11-2 run, with Murphy, Wurtz and Caitlyn Hibner putting in the early work to start the half. Green Bay showed no evidence of slowing down and carried a 54-41 lead into the fourth.

The Phoenix thwarted any hopes of a comeback with a 14-3 run over the first 4:13 of the final frame. Murphy made her exit from the game with four minutes remaining, finishing her day with 29 points on a 12-of-13 effort from the floor.

Green Bay notched its fifth-consecutive win over Cleveland State with an 81-51 rout.

Frankie Wurtz finished 9-for-15 from the field and added 22 points while burying three triples in 36 minutes. Madison Wolf finished with 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

The Phoenix now shifts its focus to the team's Senior Day on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Youngstown State.