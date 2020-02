The Green Bay Women Phoenix basketball team beat the Detroit Mercy Titans, 72-45, on Friday at the Kress Center. Green Bay led the way the entire game.

Redshirt Junior Caitlyn Hibner had a team-high 16 points. Meanwhile, Titans Sylare Starks led Detroit Mercy with 14 points.

The Phoenix improve to 13-12 overall and 8-5 in the Horizon League.