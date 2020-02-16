Green Bay Notches Convincing Victory Over Oakland

Over 2,000 fans were in attendance on Sunday afternoon at the Kress Center for Green Bay's annual PinkZone game, which helps create awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research.

The Phoenix defeated Oakland, 76-51, but the real victory of the afternoon came off the court as GB helped raise a total of $5,962.46 through an online jersey auction and dash for cash which will directly benefit Ribbon of Hope.

Two triples from Frankie Wurtz and seven points from Caitlyn Hibner helped Green Bay out to an advantage in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the Golden Grizzlies were able to knock down a trio of three-pointers to stay within striking distance, as the Phoenix led 19-18 at the end of the frame.

Green Bay scored the first 16 points of the second quarter and extended its lead to double digits before the media timeout. Wurtz and Hailey Oskey combined for 12 points during the run, before OU's Chloe Guinrich was able to end the team's scoring drought with a 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe.

Green Bay's lead reached 20 points just before the half ended after Mackenzie Wolf was able to convert under the basket following a block from Madison Wolf and steal from Wurtz to put GB on top 39-19.

The stifling Phoenix defense didn't allow a field goal in the second and forced 11 Golden Grizzlies turnovers' as Green Bay outscored Oakland 20-1 in the quarter.

Green Bay continued to extend its run to in the third quarter after triples from Wurtz and Hibner as well as a pair of layups from Karly Murphy, with it finally being broken at 32-1 as the Phoenix led 51-19.

Wurtz made her exit with 5:50 to go in the fourth quarter and totaled 28 points, a new career high for the redshirt senior. She finished an impressive 11-for-15 from the field with four triples, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Oakland was never able to get its offense going as Green Bay closed out the game in the fourth quarter to secure a 76-51 win.

Nine members of the team scored points for the Phoenix, with four finishing in double figures. Hibner recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes.

Green Bay will hit the road for the final time in the regular season next weekend, slated for matchups with UIC and IUPUI. The Phoenix takes the floor in the Windy City against the Flames at 11 a.m. on Friday before concluding the Weekend with the Jaguars on Sunday.