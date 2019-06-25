Green Bay Glory Find Footing in WPSL

The Green Bay Glory are currently 3-4 with three more games to be played in their first season of the WPSL.

Head coach Chad Johnson has coached at nearly every level of soccer and believes the game is more competitive in this league.

"The biggest difference is the speed of play and the physicality," Johnson said. "In this league, every player is good and you get punished for every mistake, so typically those who make less mistakes come out on top."

Co-founder and player Kerry Geocaris said the Glory is about uniting women who love the game.

"This isn't just about getting on the field and walking away," Geocaris said. "These girls are finding out who they are, what their gifts are and how they can use them in the world."

The roster ranges from women who are 18 to 40 years old.

The youngest player, McKayla Zastrow, graduated from De Pere High School about a month ago.

"I think it's interesting because you can learn a lot, see what you could do in the future and it's such a big part of everyone's life," Zastrow said.

The Glory's last home game is on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at Aldo Santaga Stadium (UWGB).