Green Bay Gamblers look towards the future with season canceled

The Green Bay Gamblers are another sports organization that saw their season come to an abrupt end due to the Coronavirus.

"Everything happened quick," Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch said. "We felt like we got cheated by not being able to finish a season and we never got great goodbyes with the players either because everything happened so quick."

Therefore, the Gamblers were forced to look to the future. The USHL draft began on Monday and wrapped up on Tuesday. The virtual aspect of the draft is nothing new, however, scouting players virtually was.

"So much of it was done by video," Mikesch explained. "There was some big events that we would have liked to see with the final month. But then, we just have to understand everybody is working under the same circumstances."

The Gamblers usually hold a tryout camp in the second week of June. However, it has been tentatively rescheduled for August.