Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz offered the first of what he said will be “many steps” he will take to help with the coronavirus pandemic, pledging to donate more than $500,000 to relief efforts.

Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 - a diagnosis that prompted the NBA to suspend its season for at least a month - said he is giving $200,000 to part-time employees at the arena that plays host to Jazz games to help cover their lost wages.