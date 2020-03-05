Girls basketball sectional semifinal highlights and results

Girls basketball teams got a step closer to the Resch Center and the WIAA State Tournament on Thursday night. The WIAA sectional semifinal round is now complete for highlights click on the video. Scores are listed below by division.

Kimberly junior forward Maddy Schreiber gives a pump fake in the Papermakers 62-55 win in overtime.

DIVISION 1

Sectional #1

#1 Bay Port 47, #5 Stevens Point 38

#2 Kimberly 62, #3 Preble 55 (OT)

Sectional #2

#4 West Bend West 73, #1 Germantown 67 (OT)

#2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 74, #3 Appleton East 63

Sectional #3

#1 Middleton 62, #4 Janesville Craig 55

#2 Madison Memorial 70, #3 Waunakee 58

Sectional #4

#4 Kettle Moraine 46, #1 Mukwonago 34

#2 Oconomowoc 65, #3 Milwaukee King 45





DIVISION 2

Sectional #1

#2 Onalaska 52, #4 New Richmond 46

#1 Hortonville 87, #2 Rhinelander 27

Sectional #2

#2 Pulaski 71, #1 Notre Dame 63

#1 Beaver Dam 71, #2 Slinger 33

Sectional #3

#2 Oregon 57, #1 DeForest 46

#4 Waukesha West 68, #3 Waterford 46

Sectional #4

#1 Pius XI Catholic 73, #2 Milwaukee Languages 56

#2 Pewaukee 55, #1 New Berlin Eisenhower 50





DIVISION 3

Sectional #1

#1 St. Croix Falls 53, #2 Northwestern 39

#1 Arcadia 47, #2 Prescott 39

Sectional #2

#1 Wrightstown 65, #2 Freedom 51

#1 4 Sheboygan Falls 41, #3 Kewaskum 39

Sectional #3

#1 Platteville 49, #3 Prairie du Chien 44

#1 Marshall 57, #3 Laconia 40

Sectional #4

#1 Lake Mills 57, #3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52

#2 Martin Luther 62, #4 Turner 46





DIVISION 4

Sectional #1

#2 Unity 52, #1 Colfax 40

#1 Melrose-Mindoro 50, #2 Neillsville 25

Sectional #2

#2 Marathon 63, #5 Pacelli 54

#2 Crandon 43, #1 Bonduel 29

Sectional #3

#1 Aquinas 86, #2 Mineral Point 40

#2 Cambridge 47, #1 Poynette 28

Sectional #4

#2 Mishicot 50, #1 Howards Grove 49

#3 Brookfield Academy 54, #1 Racine Lutheran 47





DIVISION 5

Sectional #1

#2 Northwood 36, #1 Hurley 30

#1 Clear Lake 46, #3 Loyal 29

Sectional #2

#1 Newman Catholic 49, #3 Edgar 35

#1 Oneida Nation 58, #3 Niagara 54

Sectional #3

#1 Bangor 72, #2 Eleva-Strum 64

#1 River Ridge 62, #2 Wauzeka-Steuben 37

Sectional #4

#1 Black Hawk 62, #2 Fall River 45

#1 Oakfield 58, #3 Lourdes 47