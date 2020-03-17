Giants sign Blake Martinez to 3-year, $10M deal

The Green Bay Packers made a move on Monday to find a replacement for inside linebacker Blake Martinez and now he has a new team.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting the New York Giants have agreed to sign Martinez. The deal is reportedly for three years, $10 million according to NFL Sirius XM’s Adam Caplan.

The 26-year old linebacker has been a tackling machine for the Packers since he entered the league in 2016. In the past three seasons, he has ranked first in the league once and second twice.

Martinez played with a broken bone in his hand during the second half of the 2019 season. Martinez has started every game the past three seasons.

The agreement, contingent on Martinez passing his physical, cannot be made official until free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

