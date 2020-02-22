Giannis scores 31 as Bucks beat 76ers by 21 points

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Khris Middleton had 25 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 119-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo had 17 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, which won for the 16th time in its last 18 games. Milwaukee improved its NBA-best record to 48-8. Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 points apiece for the 76ers, who fell to 9-20 on the road. Embiid shot just 5 for 18. The 76ers lost All-Star point guard Ben Simmons early in the first quarter due to back tightness.