Giannis Antokounmpo announces birth of son

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play tonight against the Sacrament Kings due to the birth of his son.

Antetokounmpo announced the birth of his son, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The Bucks (45-7) host the Kings (21-31) tonight at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and NBA TV. Milwaukee is 4-0 this season without Giannis.