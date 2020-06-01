Gary Grzesk pulls out of running to be next UWGB men's basketball coach

There was a big development on Monday concerning the Phoenix men's basketball head coaching vacancy. St. Norbert men's basketball head coach, Gary Grzesk, withdrew his name for the running for the men's head coach position.

Grzesk took to Twitter to explain his difficult decision.

Grzesk was reportedly the top candidate for the position after the university and former head coach Linc Darner agreed to part ways last month.

Sources tell Action 2 Sports that former Phoenix player Ben Johnson and assistant coach Brad Soderberg are being considered for the head coaching position. The two candidates are also being backed by Tony Bennett, the head coach for the Virginia Cavaliers.

Johnson not only played for UWGB, but was an assistant coach for Green Bay for seven seasons.

Meanwhile, Soderberg played for Dick Bennett at UW- Stevens Point. He went on to coach at Wisconsin for six years from 1995-2001 where he was reunited with Dick and was on staff as an assistant coach.