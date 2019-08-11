GLO completes perfect season, wins GWBA title

In its first year in the Global Women's Basketball Association (GBWA), the Wisconsin GLO completed a perfect season capped off with a championship win.

The GLO (14-0) went down to the wire before edging the Flint Monarchs (7-7) in an 80-78 thriller at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

Former Wisconsin Badgers standout Taylor Wurtz's three pointer gave the GLO a four-point lead with 28.6 seconds remaining.

With eight seconds left, Flint Monarchs guard Sparkle Taylor answered right back with a three of her own to bring the 2-time GWBA champions back within one point.

Flint fouled GLO guard Jolene Anderson who then made one of two free throws. The Monarchs got the rebound on the second missed free throw but Wurtz stole the ball to end the game.

"It's really a great feeling and to be able to win it with these girls and these Wisconsin natives and just being our first year in this league, it's just a really great feeling," Wurtz said.

Wurtz led the GLO with 18 points while forward Jessica Lindstrom was named GWBA Finals MVP after finishing with 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

"It was so cool that we could bring a team together of mainly Wisconsin girls," Lindstrom said. "There's a lot of girls on this team that I looked up to for a lot of years that are older than me and then I got the chance to actually play with them. I didn't think I ever thought I would ever get the chance to do that so I'm just very fortunate to be a part of something so cool."