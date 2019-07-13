GLO clinch GWBA regular season title with 99-79 win

In its first season in the Global Women’s Basketball Association, the Wisconsin GLO have clinched the regular season title.

In Saturday night’s 99-79 win against the Flint Monarchs at the Menominee Nation Arena, the GLO (11-0, 5-0 GWBA) remained undefeated.

Former University of Wisconsin star Jolene Anderson led the GLO with 19 points while Green Bay alumni Jessica Lindstrom had 18 rebounds.

The GLO have one regular season game remaining on Sunday, July 28 against Flint at 2 p.m. Wisconsin will host the GWBA league championships August 10-11.

2019 GWBA Playoffs

(Wisconsin GLO will host at Menominee Nation Arena)

Semifinals – August 10 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Championship – August 11 at 3 p.m.

For tickets visit the Wisconsin GLO website.

