GB's native son coaches Virginia to NCAA Championship Game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left and Virginia pulled off its second small miracle of the NCAA Tournament, beating Auburn 63-62 Saturday to advance to the national championship game for the first time in school history.

Auburn had erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes and led 62-60 after Guy made an off-balance 3 with 7.6 seconds left. The shot snapped a drought of more than five minutes by the Cavaliers, who then sent Jared Harper to the line with 7 seconds left.

Harper made one and Auburn, with fouls to give, did so twice. With 1.5 seconds left, Virginia (34-3) got the ball to Guy in the corner. He turned and fired and Samir Doughty, hands straight up in the air, bumped into Guy's hip.

When the whistle blew, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl lost it on the sideline, pumping his fist and screaming.

Guy swished the first two free throws to tie it and Auburn (30-10) called a timeout to ice him. Didn't work. He hit one more for the lead. Auburn threw a long inbound pass to Brown, but his desperation 3 was short.

After the game, Bennett was thankful for his father, Dick's, mentorship and help getting to this point.

"I mean, so many people have poured into my life basketball-wise, but I've said this before," Bennett said. "What my dad did for me, he took Wisconsin to the Final Four, he retired, and then he decided to come out of retirement. We went to Washington State, and I was his assistant or associate head coach, and he took the bullets for three years. It was hard. He lost. He had been at the top, and he did it, and he said, I can't go any more, but I think you have a chance. I don't know if you can turn it around.Talk about a father's love for his son in that regard. He basically, at the end of his career, said, I'm going to try to help you rebuild it. Here you go, son. You've got a chance. I wouldn't be here without that.

