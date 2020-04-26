From the Packers virtual draft to virtual offseason

The Packers offseason will be very different this time around due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

General manager Brian Gutekunst explained its forced his coaches to get creative. Meanwhile, it will be different circumstances for the players just drafted last week.

"It's going to be a challenge throughout the National Football League for all these young guys to get up to speed without having your normal offseason," Gutekunst said.

Head coach Matt LaFleur added the Packers IT department has been busy getting staff set up.

"A lot of our meetings are going to be recorded and put up on their iPads," LaFleur explained. "Then, we will follow up those meetings with quizzes."

In addition, the head coach said there will be individual meetings with players to recap material and answer any questions.

However, the league has set certain restrictions for the virtual offseason workouts.

"The NFL has put some guidelines in place," LaFleur stated. "No more than two hours of classroom activity and no more than 2 hours for the workouts now.

Essentially, the Packers are headed back to school and the Coronavirus continues to impact the sports world.