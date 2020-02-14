Friday's prep hilites and scores

Updated: Fri 10:52 PM, Feb 14, 2020

GREEN BAY (AP)- BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 71, Assumption 61

Amherst 62, Port Edwards 54

Arrowhead 67, Oconomowoc 60

Ashwaubenon 74, Sheboygan South 68

Bangor 83, Wonewoc-Center 34

Bay Port 65, Green Bay Southwest 52

Bayfield 64, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 55

Belmont 46, Cassville 41

Black Hawk 46, Pecatonica 30

Bloomer 61, Spooner 30

Brookfield Central 78, Hamilton 73

Burlington 63, Elkhorn Area 57

Cameron 65, Barron 47

Clear Lake 79, Shell Lake 38

Cumberland 57, Hayward 43

DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 37

Eau Claire North 76, Menomonie 39

Franklin 54, Oak Creek 49

Greendale 73, Wisconsin Lutheran 63

Gresham Community 48, Almond-Bancroft 45

Hilbert 72, Manitowoc Lutheran 69

Hillsboro 59, New Lisbon 55

Homestead 65, Hartford Union 42

Howards Grove 64, Mishicot 43

Hurley 76, Mellen 67, OT

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 77, Racine Lutheran 65

Kenosha Tremper 63, Racine Horlick 54

Kettle Moraine 92, Waukesha South 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 105, Hope Christian 66

Kiel 61, Mayville 59

Kohler 68, Westby 54

La Crosse Central 83, Sparta 36

Lake Country Lutheran 76, Living Word Lutheran 39

Luck 69, Siren 55

Luxemburg-Casco 65, Southern Door 58

Manitowoc Lincoln 70, Sheboygan North 46

Marathon 78, Phillips 59

Medford Area 67, Mosinee 49

Menasha 88, Green Bay West 66

Milton 66, Monona Grove 64

Milwaukee Pulaski 72, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 53

Milwaukee School of Languages 80, Kenosha Reuther 42

Milwaukee South 37, Milwaukee Riverside University 35

Monroe 61, Fort Atkinson 47

Monticello 83, Albany 30

Mount Horeb 62, Beaver Dam 56

Muskego 72, Waukesha West 49

Necedah 81, Brookwood 33

Neenah 78, Oshkosh West 61

New Auburn 77, Winter 25

New London 53, Green Bay East 49

Nicolet 91, West Bend West 50

Notre Dame 69, De Pere 66

Onalaska 75, Tomah 23

Oneida Nation 65, Niagara 24

Oostburg 74, Ozaukee 58

Prentice 76, Newman Catholic 70

Racine Case 80, Kenosha Indian Trail 68

Rhinelander 58, Antigo 53

River Falls 94, Rice Lake 44

Seymour 82, Xavier 78

Sheboygan Area Luth. 100, Random Lake 48

Shorewood 46, Greenfield 45

Solon Springs 72, Butternut 56

South Shore 56, Washburn 55

St. Croix Falls 75, Frederic 48

St. Mary Catholic 84, Reedsville 64

Union Grove 81, Delavan-Darien 44

Watertown 48, Stoughton 46

Waunakee 75, Portage 29

West De Pere 56, Shawano 55

Wilmot Union 83, Waterford 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 58, Wautoma 32

Algoma 54, Southern Door 46

Amery 45, Somerset 43

Arrowhead 62, Oconomowoc 43

Ashwaubenon 45, Sheboygan South 40

Assumption 64, Abbotsford 21

Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 41

Brillion 56, Roncalli 50

Brodhead 49, East Troy 33

Brookfield Central 78, Hamilton 73

Clintonville 55, Fox Valley Lutheran 54

Cuba City 63, Southwestern 32

Dodgeville 66, Lancaster 62

Eleva-Strum 66, Melrose-Mindoro 43

Elk Mound 45, Durand 44

Florence 47, Tomahawk 29

Freedom 69, Waupaca 17

Germantown 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 51

Grafton 73, Port Washington 27

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 51, Oconto 30

Greenfield 74, Shorewood 61

Greenwood 44, Owen-Withee 42

Gresham Community 48, Almond-Bancroft 45

Homestead 65, Hartford Union 42

Horicon 67, Lourdes Academy 56

Kiel 52, New Holstein 39

Lake Holcombe 60, Cornell 38

Little Chute 41, Denmark 34

Lodi 47, Columbus 39

Luck 63, Siren 46

Madison Memorial 80, Beloit Memorial 37

Markesan 51, Rio 34

Marshfield 52, Wausau West 50

Martin Luther 51, Saint Thomas More 38

Middleton 60, Janesville Craig 40

Mosinee 41, Medford Area 34

Muskego 57, Waukesha West 50

Neillsville 64, Granton 10

New Auburn 52, Winter 35

Northwood 45, Clayton 19

Notre Dame 57, De Pere 36

Oak Creek 40, Franklin 26

Oconto Falls 43, Waupaca 41

Osseo-Fairchild 91, Altoona 38

Palmyra-Eagle 39, Johnson Creek 24

Pius XI Catholic 76, Whitnall 48

Platteville 56, Prairie du Chien 46

Prairie Farm 66, Turtle Lake 17

Prescott 68, Ellsworth 55

Racine Case 61, Kenosha Indian Trail 49

Racine Lutheran 74, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60

Randolph 76, Cambria-Friesland 42

Rhinelander 74, Antigo 28

Rosholt 65, Tri-County 34

Sheboygan North 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

St. Croix Falls 75, Frederic 31

Stratford 56, Rib Lake 21

Sun Prairie 62, Madison East 55

Valders 42, Sheboygan Falls 40

Waupun 60, Berlin 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 48, Seneca 36

Westland John Glenn, Mich. 51, Belleville 45

Wild Rose 45, Pacelli 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Lomira 50

Winneconne 61, Ripon 46

Wisconsin Dells 54, Nekoosa 43

Wisconsin Lutheran 51, Greendale 46

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 15

BOYS HOCKEY
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2, West Salem/Bangor 1

GIRLS HOCKEY
Fox Cities 6, Western Wisconsin 1

Lakeshore Lightning 7, Badger Lightning 2

Northland Pines 4, Arrowhead 0

USM 4, Onalaska 3, OT

 