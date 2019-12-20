Friday's Prep Scores and Highlights

Posted:

Prep scores for Friday, Dec. 20. For highlights, click on the video.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 63, Pittsville 49

Altoona 78, Regis 57

Appleton East 69, Appleton West 37

Arrowhead 93, Waukesha West 69

Ashwaubenon 72, Bay Port 53

Assumption 64, Chequamegon 47

Auburndale 69, Phillips 56

Baldwin-Woodville 72, Ellsworth 53

Blair-Taylor 104, Independence 46

Brillion 60, Chilton 54

Brookfield Central 63, Brookfield East 43

Burlington 61, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 46

Cameron 61, Hayward 48

Catholic Memorial 67, Waukesha North 60

Cedarburg 76, Escanaba, Mich. 68

Clear Lake 56, Luck 45

Colfax 59, Plum City 52

Columbus Catholic 73, Owen-Withee 58

Cuba City 86, Belleville 50

Cudahy 63, New Berlin West 58

D.C. Everest 82, Wausau West 60

Darlington 78, New Glarus 61

De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 50

DeForest 56, Sauk Prairie 55

Denmark 79, Marinette 45

Dominican 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66

Durand 72, Mondovi 65

East Troy 84, Turner 61

Eau Claire Memorial 69, Menomonie 52

Eau Claire North 78, River Falls 56

Edgerton 78, Big Foot 27

Edgewood 71, Oregon 59

Elk Mound 53, Spring Valley 45

Flambeau 60, Gilman 53

Freedom 81, Little Chute 65

Galena, Ill. 53, Southwestern 49

Gilmanton 50, Pepin/Alma 34

Grafton 63, Port Washington 42

Green Bay Preble 88, Notre Dame 85

Green Bay Southwest 47, Pulaski 39

Greenfield 66, South Milwaukee 52

Hartford Union 59, Homestead 55

Hortonville 71, Appleton North 44

Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 61

Iola-Scandinavia 77, Weyauwega-Fremont 27

Jefferson 69, Clinton 30

Kenosha Bradford 54, Lakes Community, Ill. 51

Kenosha Reuther 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 74

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Waupun 48

Kimberly 64, Fond du Lac 31

Kohler 57, Random Lake 34

La Crosse Central 71, Holmen 46

Lakeside Lutheran 61, Marshall 46

Lincoln 48, Eleva-Strum 36

Lodi 72, Cashton 62

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Oconto Falls 64

Madison La Follette 94, Janesville Parker 56

Madison Memorial 88, Middleton 47

Marquette University 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 86

Marshfield 68, Merrill 67

Mauston 57, Adams-Friendship 45

McDonell Central 48, Fall Creek 45

McFarland 78, Whitewater 71

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 44

Menasha 56, Shawano 55

Menomonee Falls 62, Wauwatosa East 57

Milton 64, Monona Grove 54

Milw. Bay View 66, Germantown 65

Milwaukee King 75, Milwaukee Academy of Science 68

Milwaukee Lutheran 84, Brown Deer 78

Milwaukee North 66, Heritage Christian 62

Milwaukee South 46, Saint Francis 45

Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 44

Mosinee 77, Menominee, Mich. 54

Mount Horeb 58, Beaver Dam 48

Mukwonago 57, Muskego 41

New Berlin Eisenhower 93, Pius XI Catholic 73

Newman Catholic 69, Abbotsford 64

Nicolet 81, West Bend West 57

Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46

Oconomowoc 74, Waukesha South 59

Oshkosh North 96, Kaukauna 67

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Cadott 57

Phelps 71, Bowler 55

Port Edwards 49, Rosholt 36

Potosi 67, Highland 59

Prescott 79, Somerset 52

Racine St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50

Reedsburg Area 75, Baraboo 57

Rib Lake 58, Marathon 42

Ripon 61, Campbellsport 50

Roncalli 73, Two Rivers 57

Seymour 86, New London 44

Sparta 61, La Crosse Logan 58

St. John's NW Military Academy 77, Hope Christian 37

Stevens Point 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56

Stoughton 79, Watertown 65

Stratford 65, Athens 50

Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Craig 65

Verona Area 79, Madison West 73

Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 48

Wautoma 60, Nekoosa 59

Wauwatosa West 49, Oak Creek 44

Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 40

Whitehall 63, Augusta 62

Whitnall 93, Shorewood 76

Wild Rose 83, Tri-County 19

Wisconsin Dells 61, Westfield Area 24

Wisconsin Lutheran 94, Pewaukee 60

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 49, Marion 44

Xavier 80, Green Bay East 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Appleton East 69, Appleton West 37

Assumption 76, Chequamegon 33

Barneveld 44, Juda 13

Belleville 63, Albany 53

Black Hawk 70, Argyle 27

Brillion 57, Chilton 16

Brookfield Central 57, Brookfield East 38

Catholic Central 64, Racine St. Catherine's 57

Catholic Memorial 52, Waukesha North 49

Clear Lake 75, Luck 37

Columbus 51, North Fond du Lac 46

De Pere 79, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Delavan-Darien 60, Burlington 47

Drummond 49, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 41

Escanaba, Mich. 70, Cedarburg 64

Florence 54, Coleman 44

Germantown 63, Hamilton 24

Gillett 75, Lena 21

Grafton 57, Port Washington 21

Green Bay Preble 50, Plymouth 37

Green Bay West 69, Green Bay East 40

Horicon 83, Hope Christian 17

Hortonville 76, Appleton North 42

Howards Grove 58, Hilbert 28

Hudson 36, Chippewa Falls 35

Iola-Scandinavia 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 18

Kickapoo 61, La Farge 45

Kimberly 61, Fond du Lac 52

Kohler 47, Random Lake 45

La Crosse Central 57, Holmen 52

La Crosse Logan 64, Sparta 54

Laconia 69, Lomira 44

Lakeland 48, Medford Area 41

Luther 55, Black River Falls 39

Markesan 98, Montello 55

Marshfield 46, Merrill 41

Menomonee Falls 56, Wauwatosa East 40

Milwaukee DSHA 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 36

Milwaukee Pulaski 59, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 32

Mishicot 37, Oostburg 35

Mukwonago 73, Muskego 62

New Berlin West 64, Cudahy 45

New London 65, Menasha 48

Newman Catholic 66, Abbotsford 32

Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha South 44

Oconto 58, Gibraltar 57

Oneida Nation 59, Niagara 47

Oshkosh West 42, Neenah 41

Pewaukee 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 28

Pius XI Catholic 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 37

Prairie du Chien 62, Richland Center 23

Princeton/Green Lake 51, Pardeeville 34

Racine Lutheran 73, Saint Thomas More 55

Randolph 57, Rio 39

Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49

Rhinelander 50, Crandon 48

Robbinsdale Cooper, Minn. 78, Milw. Washington 36

Saint Francis 47, Kenosha Christian Life 44

Sheboygan Christian 44, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42

Sheboygan Falls 62, New Holstein 22

Shullsburg 51, Potosi/Cassville 45

Siren 57, Turtle Lake 50

South Shore 58, Solon Springs 37

Stratford 50, Athens 31

Superior 64, Ashland 49

Three Lakes 77, Mercer 49

Two Rivers 41, Roncalli 38

Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 55

Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49

Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 48

Waukesha West 43, Arrowhead 38

Wausau West 78, D.C. Everest 77

Wausaukee 59, Suring 27

Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Ithaca 43

Wayland Academy 56, Lourdes Academy 31

West Bend West 63, Nicolet 52

West Salem 60, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51

Westby 56, Viroqua 15

Weston 73, North Crawford 51

Whitnall 72, Shorewood 46

Williams Bay 52, Parkview 43

Wisconsin Dells 46, Westfield Area 30

BOYS HOCKEY
Antigo 2, Appleton United 1

Arrowhead 6, Waupun 3

Ashland 7, Tomahawk 1

D.C. Everest 6, Avalanche 2

Fond du Lac Springs 5, Fond du Lac 4

Homestead 1, Bay Port 0

Madison Memorial 5, Madison West 2

Mosinee 5, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 3

Notre Dame 1, Eau Claire North 0

Tomah/Sparta 6, Northwest Icemen 2

Verona Area 7, Sun Prairie 1

Waunakee 6, Whitefish Bay 3

Waupaca 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 7, DeForest 2

GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0

Lakeshore Lightning 6, Viroqua 2

Metro Lynx 5, Hudson 2

Northern Edge 10, Medford Area 3

Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Icebergs 2, OT

 