Friday's Prep Scores and Highlights

Prep scores for Friday, Dec. 20. For highlights, click on the video.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 63, Pittsville 49
Altoona 78, Regis 57
Appleton East 69, Appleton West 37
Arrowhead 93, Waukesha West 69
Ashwaubenon 72, Bay Port 53
Assumption 64, Chequamegon 47
Auburndale 69, Phillips 56
Baldwin-Woodville 72, Ellsworth 53
Blair-Taylor 104, Independence 46
Brillion 60, Chilton 54
Brookfield Central 63, Brookfield East 43
Burlington 61, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 46
Cameron 61, Hayward 48
Catholic Memorial 67, Waukesha North 60
Cedarburg 76, Escanaba, Mich. 68
Clear Lake 56, Luck 45
Colfax 59, Plum City 52
Columbus Catholic 73, Owen-Withee 58
Cuba City 86, Belleville 50
Cudahy 63, New Berlin West 58
D.C. Everest 82, Wausau West 60
Darlington 78, New Glarus 61
De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 50
DeForest 56, Sauk Prairie 55
Denmark 79, Marinette 45
Dominican 68, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66
Durand 72, Mondovi 65
East Troy 84, Turner 61
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Menomonie 52
Eau Claire North 78, River Falls 56
Edgerton 78, Big Foot 27
Edgewood 71, Oregon 59
Elk Mound 53, Spring Valley 45
Flambeau 60, Gilman 53
Freedom 81, Little Chute 65
Galena, Ill. 53, Southwestern 49
Gilmanton 50, Pepin/Alma 34
Grafton 63, Port Washington 42
Green Bay Preble 88, Notre Dame 85
Green Bay Southwest 47, Pulaski 39
Greenfield 66, South Milwaukee 52
Hartford Union 59, Homestead 55
Hortonville 71, Appleton North 44
Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 61
Iola-Scandinavia 77, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Jefferson 69, Clinton 30
Kenosha Bradford 54, Lakes Community, Ill. 51
Kenosha Reuther 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 74
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Waupun 48
Kimberly 64, Fond du Lac 31
Kohler 57, Random Lake 34
La Crosse Central 71, Holmen 46
Lakeside Lutheran 61, Marshall 46
Lincoln 48, Eleva-Strum 36
Lodi 72, Cashton 62
Luxemburg-Casco 71, Oconto Falls 64
Madison La Follette 94, Janesville Parker 56
Madison Memorial 88, Middleton 47
Marquette University 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 86
Marshfield 68, Merrill 67
Mauston 57, Adams-Friendship 45
McDonell Central 48, Fall Creek 45
McFarland 78, Whitewater 71
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 44
Menasha 56, Shawano 55
Menomonee Falls 62, Wauwatosa East 57
Milton 64, Monona Grove 54
Milw. Bay View 66, Germantown 65
Milwaukee King 75, Milwaukee Academy of Science 68
Milwaukee Lutheran 84, Brown Deer 78
Milwaukee North 66, Heritage Christian 62
Milwaukee South 46, Saint Francis 45
Monroe 68, Fort Atkinson 44
Mosinee 77, Menominee, Mich. 54
Mount Horeb 58, Beaver Dam 48
Mukwonago 57, Muskego 41
New Berlin Eisenhower 93, Pius XI Catholic 73
Newman Catholic 69, Abbotsford 64
Nicolet 81, West Bend West 57
Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46
Oconomowoc 74, Waukesha South 59
Oshkosh North 96, Kaukauna 67
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Cadott 57
Phelps 71, Bowler 55
Port Edwards 49, Rosholt 36
Potosi 67, Highland 59
Prescott 79, Somerset 52
Racine St. Catherine's 84, Catholic Central 50
Reedsburg Area 75, Baraboo 57
Rib Lake 58, Marathon 42
Ripon 61, Campbellsport 50
Roncalli 73, Two Rivers 57
Seymour 86, New London 44
Sparta 61, La Crosse Logan 58
St. John's NW Military Academy 77, Hope Christian 37
Stevens Point 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56
Stoughton 79, Watertown 65
Stratford 65, Athens 50
Sun Prairie 78, Janesville Craig 65
Verona Area 79, Madison West 73
Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 48
Wautoma 60, Nekoosa 59
Wauwatosa West 49, Oak Creek 44
Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 40
Whitehall 63, Augusta 62
Whitnall 93, Shorewood 76
Wild Rose 83, Tri-County 19
Wisconsin Dells 61, Westfield Area 24
Wisconsin Lutheran 94, Pewaukee 60
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 49, Marion 44
Xavier 80, Green Bay East 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Appleton East 69, Appleton West 37
Assumption 76, Chequamegon 33
Barneveld 44, Juda 13
Belleville 63, Albany 53
Black Hawk 70, Argyle 27
Brillion 57, Chilton 16
Brookfield Central 57, Brookfield East 38
Catholic Central 64, Racine St. Catherine's 57
Catholic Memorial 52, Waukesha North 49
Clear Lake 75, Luck 37
Columbus 51, North Fond du Lac 46
De Pere 79, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Delavan-Darien 60, Burlington 47
Drummond 49, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 41
Escanaba, Mich. 70, Cedarburg 64
Florence 54, Coleman 44
Germantown 63, Hamilton 24
Gillett 75, Lena 21
Grafton 57, Port Washington 21
Green Bay Preble 50, Plymouth 37
Green Bay West 69, Green Bay East 40
Horicon 83, Hope Christian 17
Hortonville 76, Appleton North 42
Howards Grove 58, Hilbert 28
Hudson 36, Chippewa Falls 35
Iola-Scandinavia 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 18
Kickapoo 61, La Farge 45
Kimberly 61, Fond du Lac 52
Kohler 47, Random Lake 45
La Crosse Central 57, Holmen 52
La Crosse Logan 64, Sparta 54
Laconia 69, Lomira 44
Lakeland 48, Medford Area 41
Luther 55, Black River Falls 39
Markesan 98, Montello 55
Marshfield 46, Merrill 41
Menomonee Falls 56, Wauwatosa East 40
Milwaukee DSHA 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 36
Milwaukee Pulaski 59, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 32
Mishicot 37, Oostburg 35
Mukwonago 73, Muskego 62
New Berlin West 64, Cudahy 45
New London 65, Menasha 48
Newman Catholic 66, Abbotsford 32
Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha South 44
Oconto 58, Gibraltar 57
Oneida Nation 59, Niagara 47
Oshkosh West 42, Neenah 41
Pewaukee 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 28
Pius XI Catholic 40, New Berlin Eisenhower 37
Prairie du Chien 62, Richland Center 23
Princeton/Green Lake 51, Pardeeville 34
Racine Lutheran 73, Saint Thomas More 55
Randolph 57, Rio 39
Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49
Rhinelander 50, Crandon 48
Robbinsdale Cooper, Minn. 78, Milw. Washington 36
Saint Francis 47, Kenosha Christian Life 44
Sheboygan Christian 44, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42
Sheboygan Falls 62, New Holstein 22
Shullsburg 51, Potosi/Cassville 45
Siren 57, Turtle Lake 50
South Shore 58, Solon Springs 37
Stratford 50, Athens 31
Superior 64, Ashland 49
Three Lakes 77, Mercer 49
Two Rivers 41, Roncalli 38
Union Grove 63, Wilmot Union 55
Waterford 61, Westosha Central 49
Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 48
Waukesha West 43, Arrowhead 38
Wausau West 78, D.C. Everest 77
Wausaukee 59, Suring 27
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Ithaca 43
Wayland Academy 56, Lourdes Academy 31
West Bend West 63, Nicolet 52
West Salem 60, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51
Westby 56, Viroqua 15
Weston 73, North Crawford 51
Whitnall 72, Shorewood 46
Williams Bay 52, Parkview 43
Wisconsin Dells 46, Westfield Area 30
BOYS HOCKEY
Antigo 2, Appleton United 1
Arrowhead 6, Waupun 3
Ashland 7, Tomahawk 1
D.C. Everest 6, Avalanche 2
Fond du Lac Springs 5, Fond du Lac 4
Homestead 1, Bay Port 0
Madison Memorial 5, Madison West 2
Mosinee 5, Painesdale Jeffers, Mich. 3
Notre Dame 1, Eau Claire North 0
Tomah/Sparta 6, Northwest Icemen 2
Verona Area 7, Sun Prairie 1
Waunakee 6, Whitefish Bay 3
Waupaca 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 7, DeForest 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0
Lakeshore Lightning 6, Viroqua 2
Metro Lynx 5, Hudson 2
Northern Edge 10, Medford Area 3
Wisconsin Valley Union 3, Icebergs 2, OT